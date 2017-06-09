Northern Spark Recommendations

The all night art festival Northern Spark this year spans the length of the Green Line from the Vikings Stadium Park in MPLS to Lowertown in St. Easy, and there really is an entire evening’s worth of forward-looking arts and activities going on. Here’s just a sample of things that’s we’ve put on our list to check out to give you the flavor of this year’s festival.

A good start is the launch party, read our Quick Q+A with NS Launch Party Coordinator Emily Janisch for more on that. Mizna and the Soap Factory co-present Alien Technology II, a mesmerizing 10 foot sculpture by Kuwaiti artist Monira Al Qadiri, which will be at the Vikings Stadium Park. (Check out its development on the Mizna Instagram, btw).

A must on your list is also of course The Little Mekong Night Market, a Twincy Bucket List™ item whether it’s a part of a bigger festival or not. That’s also the location of the Hmong Tattoo Exhibit.

We’re not exactly sure what “A series of electronic sonatas will be composed in real time with micro-sonic signals crowdsourced from the audience” means, but that’s usually the hallmark something very cool like Un:heard Resonance at the Weisman Art Museum.

Ecological Futures: Speculative Biomes of the Past, Present and Future, organized by Alison Hiltner and Lisa Aston Philander, assembles some big time creative talent for a group show in the TPT street space. Each installation features a unique biome that’s in either a real or imagine environment. Also in that neighborhood, if you haven’t seen David Hamlow’s exhibit Mirror Stage at The M yet, here’s your chance.