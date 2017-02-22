Northeast Pizza Recipe Contest

Is your idea of fun going to a pizza joint and just having them bring a steady stream of different kinds of pizza? Well get out of your dreams and into your car and head up Johnson to Parkway. They’re working to find the next fun pizza on their menu, and for $10 you can help “dispose” of the experimental pizzas and give them feedback on which one(s) to make a permanent fixture. 8-10 PM. $10. —Ross Bundt, Jr.

Parkway Pizza Northeast, 2851 Johnson St NE, MPLS; parkwaypizzamn.com