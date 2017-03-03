Northbound 2017 Kickoff Bike Ride

It’s going to keep warming up all weekend, until it’s a balmy 55 degrees on Sunday. For those of you with spring fever, especially to do some bicycling around to tap rooms, spend your Sunday afternoon bouncing between Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub (one of the most underrated tap rooms in our opinion) in MPLS and Bad Weather Brewing (also great) in STPL. Bonuses: The route is mostly picturesque bike path along the river and Bad Weather will host the brand new Northbound food truck, which is exciting since their food is just as good as their beer. Sunday, 11 AM. Free. —Tony A. Thomsen

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, 2716 E 38th St, MPLS; northboundbrewpub.com