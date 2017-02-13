Norseman Gallery Opening: What is Love?

One of the best art galleries in MPLS + STPL that happens to be a distillery, Norseman opens its group exhibition What is Love? in its cocktail room just in time for Valentine’s Day. See the work of six different artists’ work on L-O-V-E (the pic is a piece by Jeff Barr) and have one of Norseman’s delicious drinks while viewing. 5-8 PM. Free. —Darius A. Quarius

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com