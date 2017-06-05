Norseman First Juried Art Show

Posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:13 am
Norseman

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of Norseman’s art selections as much as their delicious cocktails—Pro Tip: The punch is an economical summer treat, even if you don’t share the whole bottle, but you should—and tonight the distillery launches their first juried group art show. Plus you can help the tap room-plus-gallery determine the People’s Choice Award from the 35 different artists on display. 5-8 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.