Norseman First Juried Art Show

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of Norseman’s art selections as much as their delicious cocktails—Pro Tip: The punch is an economical summer treat, even if you don’t share the whole bottle, but you should—and tonight the distillery launches their first juried group art show. Plus you can help the tap room-plus-gallery determine the People’s Choice Award from the 35 different artists on display. 5-8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com