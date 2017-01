Norseman Featured Artists: Jon King + Brian A & Gretchen Hoehn

Norseman Distillery continues its run of one of the coolest, if the coolest, art venues in MPLS + STPL into 2017 with new work from textual painter Gretchen Hoehn and the distillery’s Jon King in collaboration with Brian Axtell. Plus the art gets ever more enjoyable after one or two of the drinks. 5-8 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com