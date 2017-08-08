Norseman Featured Artist: Shanna Allyn

The tap room at Norseman Distillery has turned into one of the best little art galleries in MPLS + STPL, thanks in part to the selection of artists like local portrait photographer, Shanna Allyn. Her pictures incorporate props into her portraits, making for cool images that often include extra playful or ironic depth. We can’t wait to check out all the work on the distillery walls while we drink a cocktail. 5-8 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com