Norseman Featured Artist: Preston Palmer

Holy mole sauce, is it another month already? Must be, since there’s a new Featured Artist at Norseman, one of the best art galleries in MPLS + STPL that happens to be a distillery. Stop in tonight to grab a delicious, delicious drink and join the many fans of classically abstract painter Preston Palmer in seeing some of his work and talkign with the artist. Free. —Norma Macdowell

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com