Norseman Featured Artist: Preston Palmer

Posted on March 7, 2017 at 5:00 am
Preston Palmer

Holy mole sauce, is it another month already? Must be, since there’s a new Featured Artist at Norseman, one of the best art galleries in MPLS + STPL that happens to be a distillery. Stop in tonight to grab a delicious, delicious drink and join the many fans of classically abstract painter Preston Palmer in seeing some of his work and talkign with the artist. Free.Norma Macdowell

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.