Norseman FEATURED ARTIST: Nicholas Smith (icutpeople)

These Norseman featured artists keep being cool—for April the ultra-hip distillery will host work from collage artist Nicholas Smith aka icutpeople. Plus the art gets ever more enjoyable after one or two of the damn delicious drinks. 5-8 PM. Free. —Ashylnn McKinney

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com