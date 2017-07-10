Norseman Featured Artist: Nate Vincent Szklarski & Taylor Dees

It’s one of the most fun things you can do on a Monday: Stop into Norseman to see the work that the distillery-turned-top local art gallery has on display from their featured artists. (And also have some of their summer punch, but share the bottle!) This month it’s a twofer with tattoers Taylor Dees and Nate Vincent Szklarski—btw we recommend following the latter on instagram where he also occasionally does free tattoo contest to get one of his cool designs. 5-8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com