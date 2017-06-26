Norseman Featured Artist: Ian Babineau

Posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:59 am
Ian Babineau

These Norseman featured artists continue to impress us, and the next selection will likely keep the trend going: Printmaker Ian Babineau debuts Techno Trash, his newest collection of work that showcases his very cool techno-industrial aesthetic. Plus, as always, the art gets ever more enjoyable after one or two of the damn delicious drinks. 5 PM. Free.Margeaux Devereaux

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com

 

