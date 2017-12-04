Norseman Fall Art Show Opening: Illustrations + Cocktails

December 4, 2017
norseman fall

One of our favorite little hometown galleries that also happens to be an ultra-hip distillery tap room, Norseman tonight celebrates their second juried art show. Stop in to see some top notch work from 23 different artists, from up-and-coming to names you’ll likely recognize, plus you can do some of your artsy holiday shopping while having a crazy tasty Norsemen cocktail. 5:30 PM. Free.Julian Schwab

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com

