Norseman Distillery Spring Menu Release Party

Norseman, the ultra-hip distillery that’s also one of the best art galleries in Twincy, brought out their new spring drink lineup a few days ahead of schedule for the ultra-warm weekend, but they waited until tonight to throw a Miami Vice-esque party withe DJ Fundo, a tintype photobooth, and you dressing up for their new menu. And while you’re there check out this month’s Norseman Featured Artist Michael Zawlocki. 5 PM. Free. —Melani Botcher-Turner

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com