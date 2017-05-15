Norseman Distillery Spring Menu Release Party

Posted on May 15, 2017 at 5:10 am
norseman

Norseman, the ultra-hip distillery that’s also one of the best art galleries in Twincy, brought out their new spring drink lineup a few days ahead of schedule for the ultra-warm weekend, but they waited until tonight to throw a Miami Vice-esque party withe DJ Fundo, a tintype photobooth, and you dressing up for their new menu. And while you’re there check out this month’s Norseman Featured Artist Michael Zawlocki5 PM. Free.Melani Botcher-Turner

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com

