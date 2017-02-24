Norseman Anniversary Gala Featuring Nightchain

Regular Readers know we already consider Norseman Distillery’s cocktail room one of the best pop-up art galleries in MPLS + STPL, and on Friday we’re all going to find out if it’s one of the best pop-up clubs as well. To celebrate their anniversary, the spirit-makers are bringing in the Nightchain DJs Keith Millions and Ken Hannigan and asking us to dress to impress—they’ll of course provide the drinks. Friday, 8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com