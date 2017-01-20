Norseman ACLU Fundraiser

Are we going to recommend every ACLU fundraiser we see for the foreseeable future? Probably? They’ve been good! Even if this intimate party wasn’t raising funds to protect our . . . everything, really, we’d still recommend this show from Ryan Kopperud & Big Cats and Goodkarma Niles & RP Hooks because it’s at Norseman, one of the coolest art galleries in Twincy that’s actually a distillery tap room with great cocktails, and our almost mandatory recommendation policy for Claire de Lune of Tiny Deaths. Drink up, you’re going to need it. Friday, 8 PM. $25. —Darius A. Qurias

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com