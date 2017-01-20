Norseman ACLU Fundraiser
Posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:00 am
Are we going to recommend every ACLU fundraiser we see for the foreseeable future? Probably? They’ve been good! Even if this intimate party wasn’t raising funds to protect our . . . everything, really, we’d still recommend this show from Ryan Kopperud & Big Cats and Goodkarma Niles & RP Hooks because it’s at Norseman, one of the coolest art galleries in Twincy that’s actually a distillery tap room with great cocktails, and our almost mandatory recommendation policy for Claire de Lune of Tiny Deaths. Drink up, you’re going to need it. Friday, 8 PM. $25. —Darius A. Qurias
Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com