Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins’ 106th Birthday Celebration

Want a tattoo but weren’t sure what to get and/or didn’t have the cash? This weekend you’ve got some choices. Losts of different parlors are having Friday the 13th sales on quick, spooky designs. Also perinially “best of” Leviticus on East Lake Street in MPLS throws their annual birthday party celebration for tattoo legend Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins with a dozen tattoo artists ready to ink you up with your choice of Jerry’s classic designs. They’ll be there all day on Saturday and Sunday, so just show up, flip through the binders (or pick one out ahead of time), pluck down $105, and you’ve got your first—and more than likely if you like in Twincy, your next—tat. Saturday – Sunday, Noon til Late. —Angie Montegomery

Leviticus Tattoo and Piercing, 4109 E Lake St, MPLS; leviticus.com