Nooky Jones Debut Album Release Party

The up-and-coming funk neo-soulsters Nooky Jones take over Icehouse this weekend for a twofer party to release their self-titled debut album. And they’ve brought on a who’s who of our growing R&B scee to help: On Friday, they’re joined by Aby Wolf, Eric Mayson, and DJ Sean McPherson and then on Saturday, Sarah White and Pho open. Both really great lineups, and building on their busy 2016 (including a great string of supporting roles for locals plus Bauhaus’s 2nd Anniversary party, the Grand Fundo) we think you’re going to be hearing about these guys in 2017, too. (Photo by Madi Mead.) Friday, Saturday. 9:30 PM. $12 advance, $15 door each night. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com