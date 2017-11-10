Nonagon

Posted on November 10, 2017 at 5:15 am
Speaking of bringing the outdoors indoors—while it’s (maybe) too cold to make the day trip out the Franconia Sculpture Park this weekend, you can still see some of their art at Nonagon at City@Casket behind Casket Arts. The exhibition, presented by the current FSP Intern and Resident Artists at Franconia, showcases the work of several different artists and Friday’s opening party includes live music and pizza. Friday, 6-9 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave NE, MPLS; casketarts.com

