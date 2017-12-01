Noches de Teatro Para Puerto Rico

The hurricane relief situation in Puerto Rico is still in full swing, and the Twincy Arts & Culture scene continues to help raise awareness and money. Do your (continuing) part this weekend with two top-notch hometown storytellers, who are also Puerto Rican artists, at the two-part Noches de Teatro Para Puerto Rico at Strike Theater. You’ll be treated to Beliza Torres Narvaez’s “Resabios de Amargura or that bitter cabaret”, a campy mix of song of comedy, and Javier Morillo’s “Broken English, Mother Tongue”, a collection of personal stories of growing up that was a Fringe Fest Audience Favorite in 2016. Friday, Saturday, 7 PM. $20. —Tracy Oxford

Strike Theater, 824 18th Ave NE, MPLS; strike.theater