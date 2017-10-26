Nobuhiku Ôbayashi’s Hausu

The Trylon continues its Halloween tradition of screening one of the greatest horror movies in the world, Nobuhiku Ôbayashi’s Hausu. House is exactly what it sounds like, a house hell bent on destroying its occupants. But that’s where anything remotely commonplace stops—the Japanese film is a masterpiece of visual composition, from the lush color palate to the campy effects and animations to the brilliant camera work. A must-see picture and a must-attend Twincy Halloween event for us. PS. We were going to recommend this yesterday, but the 7 PM showing sold out! Sheesh! Friday, Saturday, Sunday, multiple showtimes. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org