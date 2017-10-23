Nightosaur Tape Release

We can’t think of a better way for sludgey stoner-metallers Nightosaur to release a follow-up to their fantastic Set Fire to the Mountain than a fun show at Memory Lanes bowling alley with a bunch of other loud and local bands. Join all the other Nightosapiens tonight in hearing Black Sam Malone, Deep-Sea, and Wax Lead, plus coping the new Future Songs EP—on cassette, no less! 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

