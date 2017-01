Night of Joy + Crash Bandits + 83 Wolfpack

It’s another rock solid night of loud and fast music at the Memory Lanes bowling alley. Stop in to hear pop punk trios 83 Wolfpack and The Crash Bandits, plus the energetic and creative dissonance of Night of Joy. Maybe even get there early to strap on some shoes and roll a little. 10 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave S, MPLS; memorylanesmpls.com