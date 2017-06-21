Night Moves + Mariah Mercedes + Jade Earth

Speaking of shows with RSVPs, the Commune show series “of artists, designers, musicians and people that take a stand against tobacco corporations” has put together an awesome lineup at the Turf that’s free tonight if you email ahead. Night Moves, aka the fantastic laid back synthy pop duo of John Pelant and Micky Alfano, headline with singer-songwriter Mariah Mecedes and the garage pop of Jade Earth. There’s also tunes from DJ Rich Lee, a limited edition Commune poster and t-shirt by Gabby Zehrer, and pop-up shop by AJ Taft. Grab a beer at this one and bob your head around, maybe do some dancing. 7 PM. Free with RSVP. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎