Night Moves + Black Eyed Snakes + Mike Munson

John Pelant and his Night Moves partner in crime Micky Alfano write damn good synthy pop songs, and they make damn good videos, too—”Carl Sagan” is one of our favorite local tracks and videos in recent memory. Mid West Music Fest has matched up the melancholy music of Night Moves with the Up Nort’ fuzzed out blues sounds of Sparhawk and his Black Eyed Snakes and throwback blues man Mike Monson for a killer bill to put some musical fun in your weekend. Friday, 8 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎