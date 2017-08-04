Nick Jordan Dividends EP Release Show

Last year the STrib said that Nick Jordan was one of their best live acts in MPLS + STPL—in a tie with Har Mar and the Revolution. How’s that for company? It’s a well deserved accolade, one that we think even falls a little short, since Jordan’s snap-pop R&B music and dance shapes brilliantly mix a bit of Francis and The Lights with the Aaliyah. Yes, that’s great company, too. We’re really raising your expectations for the Dividends EP release show this weekend at the Entry, but we think it’s going to be a blockbuster show early in Jordan’s potentially huge career. Throw on top sets from Secrets fav retro-digital musician Devauta Daun, hip-hop from RÅDĮØ ÅHŁËË and Moise, and DJ Rowsheen, and it’s one of the biggest bashes of the weekend. Friday, 8:30 PM. $8, $10 door. —Sandler Genett

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com