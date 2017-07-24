Next Festival: Goddess

A local theater company could hardly have a better-received season than Theater Latté Da’s did in 2016, and that makes their current New Work Festival—three different shows that “stretch the boundaries of musical storytelling”—so highly anticipated and exciting. Tonight is your last chance to catch its kickoff, Goddess, a production set in East Africa that tells the steamy story of a club’s beautiful headliner and the men drawn into her jazz-, afrobeat- and taarab-styled siren songs. Grab tickets in advance, we can see it selling out before doors open. 7:30 PM. $11. —Ashlynn McKinney

Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave NE, MPLS; ritzdolls.com