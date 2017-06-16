New Works: Feet On The Ground + isthmus ellipsis

It’s another weekend of the Red Eye’s forward-looking performance series New Works 4 Weeks and we’re especially excited for this particular 1-2 combination. First, in Feet on the Ground, tremendously talented artist Laryssa Husiak listens to voices of past pioneers and protesters then idiosyncratically conveys their collective messages through mixing, matching, and recontextualizing, all with a precisely choreographed and deeply funny delivery. Then quite different, Sam Johnson of local Po-Mo performance troupe SuperGroup (who just won a big deal McKinght Fellowship) debuts his choreographed duet with performers Sarah Baumert and Alanna Morris-Van Tassel. We’d also recommend advanced tickets on both remaining shows. Friday-Saturday, 8 PM. $15. —Margeaux Devereaux

Red Eye Theater, 15 W 14th St, MPLS; redeyetheater.org