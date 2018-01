New Kids On Tap

Oh wow, that’s how you do a show flier! New Kids has it all: top notch flier, top notch comedy, top notch beer. The tap room at Sisyphus Brewing has become one of the go-to spots for up-and-coming stand-up comedy in MPLS + STPL, and host Corey Adam kicks off a brand new monthly showcase with six new comics taking the stage at the brewery. Wednesday, 8 PM. $5. —Peter Armenian

