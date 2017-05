New Classics Redux Cookout

After a weekend of pouring rain, a wine party and BBQ at Corner Table is just what you need to get back in the swing of Spring. Some of the restaurant’s favorite wine makers will be on hand with samples while Chef Thomas Boemer grills up food over his makeshift fire kitchen. 4-8 PM. $45. —Art Humes

Corner Table, 4537 Nicollet Avenue South, MPLS; cornertablerestaurant.com