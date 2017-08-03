NEMAA First Thursdays

Take advantage of the (hopefully) temporary drop in temps to get a delightful walk through Northeast MPLS many many open studios tonight at NEMAA’s First Thursday. Some highlights include: Casket Arts‘ big Summer Shindig with the artists (find time to see Paula Barkmeier’s animalia art in #114), some music and food trucks, and the big dogs of the Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue. There’s a bunch of fun at Solar Arts with Sweets & Sangria in Brett Dorrian’s Artistry Studios and Art-Vino-Calaveras hosted by Gustavo Lira Arts. And as always, it’s worth your walking to hit up studios in Northrup King (we’re popping into Ashley Mary Art + Design in 211 this time, pictured), Thorp, and other buildings.

Northrup King, 1500 Jackson St NE, MPLS; northrupkingbuilding.com