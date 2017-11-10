Neil Young’s Birthday Celebration Ft. Broken Arrow Performing the Music of Neil Young

Happy B Day, Neil! Celebrate the legendary folk rocker’s 72 years around the sun on his actual birthday by settling in for an evening of homage from local tribute band Broken Arrow. The group is a collaboration by guitarist Jim Gruidl, bassist Dale Kallman, guitarist Rich Mattson, and drummer Glen Mattson (yes, brothers—their musical careers have been criss-crossing since the late 80’s). They’re all veterans of both the Minneapolis music scene and Neil Young’s repertoire—this musical birthday bash marks the second they’ve thrown and one of the best tribute nights in Twincy: Tribute Town™. Sunday, 7 PM. $8 advance, $10 doors. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net