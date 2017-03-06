National Theatre Live: Saint Joan

These movie theater presentations of the London’s National Theatre live stage productions always include some star power, and tonight’s special screening at St. Anthony Main features Lost in Austen heroine and Bond girl Gemma Arterton combining both roles in her portrayal of the life and trial of Saint Joan of Arc. 7 PM. $20 public, $15 Film Society members. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com