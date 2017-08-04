Narco States Release Party

Posted on August 4, 2017 at 5:01 am
pinata records

Five bands, two stages, and a ton of heavy duty rock ‘n’ roll! Pinata Records presents the new album from MPLS organ-driven Garage and Psych rockers Narco StatesTemples Into Tombs. And to celebrate, Pinata and The Hook & Ladder host a huge show with special guests Violent Shifters, Red Daughters, Sex Rays, The Boot R&B, and DJ sets by KFAI’s Travo Ramo. Plus the whole thing is sponsored by Fulton Beer! If you’re a local music fan or looking to get into it, here’s a great show to catch. Friday, 9 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com

