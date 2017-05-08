My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea

Equal parts disaster cinema, high school comedy, and blockbuster satire, the wildly animated movies My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea (2017) from graphic novelist Dash Shaw tells the story of two friends (voiced by Jason Schwartzman and Reggie Watts) who tackle a budding but interrupting romance (with Maya Rudolph) alongside a dangerous school secret that turns into a disaster. The very hip graphic novel-turned-film’s visuals include drawings, paintings, and collage, and also include voiceovers from Lena Dunham and Susan Sarandon. Read more on the film from the director before you go. Various times. $9. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org