Music Video Gallery Show: Gramma’s Boyfriend + Graveyard Club

Again, there are hours of great films to see this weekend at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. Go see a film or two! But there’s also some really cool affiliated parties, like the joint MSPIFF + Minnesota Music Coalition music video screening that includes vids from Poliça, Sonny Knight & The Lakers, Tyte Jeff, Fraea, deM atlaS, P.O.S, and many more, plus live sets from nuveau post-punks Graveyard Club and noisy pop rockers Gramma’s Boyfriend. And since it’s a party, there’s beer from Indeed, some crazy Indeed-flavored gelato, food trucks, and more. Friday, 8 PM. $10. —Hank Stacks

Soap Factory, 514 SE 2nd St, MPLS; soapfactory.org