Music on Pages: An Authors’ Roundtable: Free Event

There’s been a boon local music history books and you can hear about everything from the local punk scene to the rise of the “Minneapolis Sound” to the history of First Avenue when Sound Unseen assembles KFAI’s Cyn Collins, DJ Danny Sigelman, musician and writer Jim Walsh, STrib music writer Chris Riemenschneider, and The Current’s Andrea Swensson to discuss their writings and the gloriousness of the Twincy music scene past and present. We strongly recommend getting to this one early, just these writer’s friends or the Sound Unseen crowd or local music heads in general could each fill up two or three BLB cabarets. Saturday, 4:30 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com