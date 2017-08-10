Music & Movies: Tony Peachka + Drop Dead Gorgeous

Posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:00 am
1999 Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, And Kirsten Dunst Star In The New Movie "Drop Dead Gorgeous." (Photo By Getty Images)

There’s still plenty of summer left—that’s what we’re telling ourselves, anyway—but now’s about the time we start scrambling to fit in as much outdoor fun as possible. That includes seeing a lakeside movie like Drop Dead Gorgeous, a comedic ode to greater MN’s imaginary pageant scene with Kirstie Alley and Kirsten Dunst, at Lake Harriet after hearing a set a from garage jammers Tony Peachka and special guest Jaspar Lepak. 5:30 music, dusk movie. Free.Curt Stanski

Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W Harriet Pkwy, MPLS; breadandpickle.com

