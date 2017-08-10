Music & Movies: Tony Peachka + Drop Dead Gorgeous
Posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:00 am
There’s still plenty of summer left—that’s what we’re telling ourselves, anyway—but now’s about the time we start scrambling to fit in as much outdoor fun as possible. That includes seeing a lakeside movie like Drop Dead Gorgeous, a comedic ode to greater MN’s imaginary pageant scene with Kirstie Alley and Kirsten Dunst, at Lake Harriet after hearing a set a from garage jammers Tony Peachka and special guest Jaspar Lepak. 5:30 music, dusk movie. Free. —Curt Stanski
Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W Harriet Pkwy, MPLS; breadandpickle.com