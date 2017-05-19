Music & Mixed Media 01

Totally Gross National Product and Greenroom mag host a killer night of innovative electronic music and visuals, including the video premiere for RONiiA‘s track “beg”, at the Greenhouse space next to Icehouse on Saturday. The video, which was shot in less than five hours in the Dominican Republic, features the haunting vocals of RONiiA’s singer Nona (also of the excellent Dark Dark Dark), who will be providing music at the party along with electro-soul artist Su Na, beats composer Andrew Broder, and more, plus more mixed media artwork will be on display. Saturday, 8 PM. Free. —Letty Rodriguez

Greenhouse, 2524 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; greenroommagazine.com