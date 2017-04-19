Music From Hell: Pat “Doc” Dougherty

Posted on April 19, 2017 at 5:00 am
Pat Doc Dougherty

Did you know that Barb Abney has started a new live weekly local music program out of Hell’s Kitchen? Har Mar, Katy Vernon, Niki Becker, and others have already guested on Music from Hell, and tonight our current favorite radio personality, Pat “Doc” Dougherty, a must-listen on Thursday at 10 AM on KFAI who also plays in Fairfax, AK and JiLL, joins Abney on the underground stage. 7 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

Hell’s Kitchen Underground, 80 S 9th St, MPLS; hellskitcheninc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.