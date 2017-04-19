Music From Hell: Pat “Doc” Dougherty

Did you know that Barb Abney has started a new live weekly local music program out of Hell’s Kitchen? Har Mar, Katy Vernon, Niki Becker, and others have already guested on Music from Hell, and tonight our current favorite radio personality, Pat “Doc” Dougherty, a must-listen on Thursday at 10 AM on KFAI who also plays in Fairfax, AK and JiLL, joins Abney on the underground stage. 7 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Hell’s Kitchen Underground, 80 S 9th St, MPLS; hellskitcheninc.com