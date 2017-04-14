MST3K Screening + Guest Q&A

We can still remember classic lines (“Cambot, give me rocket number 9!”) and episodes (The Pumaman!) from the original Mystery Science Theater 3000, so we’re with everyone that’s super pumped about the next generation. Stop by a very special event at Slam Academy in Northeast MPLS where the audio education program will host a screening of the first episode of the brand new MST3K season, do a question and answer with show composer Chuck Love and music producer Tom Scott, and then have a Mr. Love also DJ a set after the screening. Really a must-attend for show fans and music-crafters alike. Saturday, 6 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Slam Academy, 1121 NE Jackson St, Ste 142, MPLS; slamacademy.com

