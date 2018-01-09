MSP/New Småland Exchange Artist Talk

Posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:41 am
artist exchange

Wouldn’t you just love to spend a month at an artist exchange in Sweden? Ugh, sounds so fun. On Tuesday night at the American Swedish Institute you can hear from—maybe live a little vicariously through—four Minnesota artists in different disciplines that recently completed the first ever Soap Factory international residency exchange at the New Småland project. Tuesday, 6 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave, MPLS; asimn.org

