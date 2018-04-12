It’s back! One of the biggest Arts & Culture events of the year, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest returns April 12-28, 2018 to cinemas throughout Twincy withover 150 new feature films and 100 shorts representing 70+ countries. This year, the festival—one of the longest-running in the nation—will expand to include select screenings at The St. Anthony Main Theatre will host screenings during the entire run of the festival, and there will be select shows at The Capri and Uptown Theatres in Minneapolis, even a screening at Mia. There are so many excellent movies to see, definitely find time to see it.

Also don’t forget that the MN Music Summit is going on, and there’s a joint party going on Friday at Aria that’s part gallery show and music video party in conjunction with the MSPIFF that’s going to be extra fun before/after the screenings. Friday, $15 door. Free admission for MSPIFF Passholders and MN Music Coalition Registrants. —Curt Stanski

Aria, 105 N 1st St, MPLS; ariampls.com