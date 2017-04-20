MSPIFF MN Made Party

Events like the Minneapolis-St.Paul International Film Festival are a delicate balance between seeing the actual films, which we’ve been trying to get you to, and the parties. Well tonight you should go to see a film—like the hard-hitting and beautifully stylized Bulgarian Godless or Dispatches From Cleveland about the murder of Tamir Rice—but also the party. The Indeed tap room hosts the MSPIFF’s celebration of MN Made film and gives filmmakers and filmgoers a chance to mingle, talk about what they’ve seen at the fest, and whatever else cinematic conversation comes up. 9 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com