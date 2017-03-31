MSP Kickoff Ride & Afterparty

Posted on March 31, 2017 at 5:20 am
Get some extra motivation for biking everyday in April at the 30 Days of Biking kickoff ride on Saturday. Join other riders—some die hards, some try-hards, some just enjoying biking the days they can—for a nice 10-mile ride from the new park by the Vikings stadium (currently and hilariously called “The Commons”), throughout town, and then ending with a party at Surly Brewing. Riders get a free drink and to dance to sounds from Brian Engel of Hipshaker!. We’re expecting the crowd to party extra hard, since everyone’s likely biking home. Saturday, 11 AM-3 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

“The Commons”, 425 Portland Ave S, MPLS; commonsmpls.com

