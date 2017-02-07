MSP HELLO Welcome Hat

We keep writing up these Welcome Hat events because they keep booking really good entertainment and vendors, that’s all there is to it. Learn about local innovations (this quarter’s theme) with poster exhibit MN INVENTS by Design Replace, and check out displays of locally-made products (including bundt cake samples by Nordic Ware Factory Store). There’s also food and a cash bar, and music by dVRG REDEFINED, featuring DeVon Gray of Heiruspecs and Chastity Brown’s band. Plus, as always, celebrate all of MPLS + STPL’s residents, life-long or brand new, and get a new winter hat if you need one. 5-7:30 PM. Free. —Myron Wellsleyen

Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellog Blvd W, MPLS; minnesotahistorycenter.org