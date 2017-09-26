MSP Hello: Hello Fall

Whether you’re a new to MPLS + STPL or you’ve been here long enough to have a pint glass from The Uptown Bar, these mix-and-match MSP Hello events at the Minnesota History Center are both informational and entertaining. Curated by the clever ladies of Curious Incidents, this month’s free installment includes reps and goodies from Gyst fermentation bar, Fulton Beer, Saint Paul Art Crawl, Twin Cities Rotaract Club, and many more, plus there’s music from bluegrass band The High 48s and you can see the History Center’s Renewing What They Gave Us exhibit, featuring new work by Native American artists inspired by MNHS collections. 5-7:30 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellog Blvd W, MPLS; minnesotahistorycenter.org