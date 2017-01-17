Mr. Gaga

With so much intimate rehearsal footage, extensive unseen archive materials, and stunning dance sequences, it took director Tomer Heymann eight years to make Mr. Gaga, the new documentary on renowned choreographer Ohad Naharin. Now dance and film fans have a rare chance to see this intimate story of Naharin’s process as artistic director of Batsheva Dance Company and one modern dance’s major voices tonight at Northrop’s screening, which is free! 6:30 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Northrop Auditorium, 84 SE Church St, MPLS, northrop.umn.edu