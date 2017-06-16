Mortified Live Summer Show

If you’ve never been able to get tickets to Mortified—a night where adults share their teen journals, pubescent poetry, and other shameful painful things they made in their adolescence—because it always sold out so fast, here’s your chance. For their summer installment, they’re moving the cringes and catharsis from Amsterdam to the scenic Como Dockside—and there’s still tickets left (for now)! Saturday, 7 PM. $17. —Macey Tanner

Como Dockside, 1360 Lexington Pkwy N, STPL; comodockside.com