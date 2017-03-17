Morgan Thorson: Still Life for The Cowles Center

If you weren’t lucky enough to sit through the previous 5-hour incarnation of this show at the Weisman a few years ago (yes, lucky), you can still see choreographer Morgan Thorson transform The Goodale Theater at the Cowles Center into a living, moving, picturesque diorama. As with many of Thorson’s productions, this 90-minute piece develops through spatial repetition, creates visually interesting groupings and intriguing dimensional shapes, and it also immerses viewers into it all by having the seating up on stage. And also typical for Thorson shows, Still Life utilizes some of the best hometown dancers to execute the installation. Friday-Sunday. $25. —Erin O’Shaughnessy

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; thecowlescenter.org