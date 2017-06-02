Morel Fest

We love the market competition for summer block parties, not only does the glut up the ante on the live entertainment, parties have to get more creative, too! Just take the very exciting indoor/outdoor shroom-y Morel Fest happening at The Hook & Ladder: Along with music from Romantica, Kind Country, and others, the food includes pounds of fresh morel mushrooms, butter-fried morels (while they last), Parkway Pizza (featuring a Morel Pizza), Indian street food by Gandhi Mahal (mushrooms), craft beers from Indeed Brewing. Plus their giving away a pair of tix to the Blue Ox music festival. Saturday, 2 PM-10 PM. $10 suggested donation. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; thehookmpls.com